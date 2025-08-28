Dutch teams dominate world solar challenge claiming top two positions

The Netherlands Brunel Solar Team have crossed the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge finish line in Adelaide, i first place, after travelling 3,021 kilometres from Darwin to the South Australian capital, at an average speed of 86.6 kph, and just shy of 35 hours on the road.

Image: Brunel Solar Team

Share

The Netherlands’ Brunel Solar Team have crossed the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (WSC) finish line in Adelaide as Challenger Class champions for 2025.

After travelling the 3,021 kilometres from Darwin to the South Australian (SA) capital, with an average speed of 86.6 kph, and just shy of 35 hours on the road, the team’s 12th attempt at the race, saw them improve their average speed since 2023 by 3 km/h.

The Brunel vehicle, an asymmetrical catamaran called Nuna 13 uses high-efficiency solar cells, advanced battery management, and optimised power conversion for energy utilisation, but is also designed to actively capture energy from the wind, using a retractable, angle-adjustable fin.

After finishing third in the 2023 World Solar Challenge ‘Challenger Class’, the Brunel Solar Team have won the 2025 event.

Image: Brunel Solar Team

The Dutch Solar Team Twente crossed the finish line in their solar car, Red Discover, just 15 minutes behind their champion compatriates.

Unique to Red Discover is an electrical system entirely made in-house from the motor controller to the battery management system.

Solar Team Twente, also from the Netherlands, came second in the Challenger Class of 2025.

Image: Solar Team Twente

Belgium’s Innoptus Solar Team crossed the line in third with an average speed of 85.3 km/h, followed by Germany’s Sonnenwagen in fourth, and the first Australian car over the line designed and driven by students from the Western Sydney Solar Team in fifth place.

The Australian National University’s (ANUs) solar car Monty reached the Barrow Creek control stop after 1,209 kilometres, and did not proceed.

The South Australian Solar Vehicle Association (SASVA) Sun Sprite solar car also withdrew in Katherine after 321 kilometres.

From a starting group of 26 Challenger Class teams, nine withdrew (as of 28 August). Teams have until 5.30 pm, 29 August to complete the race.

The Western Sydney Solar Team were the first Australian team over the line in Adelaide in the Challenger Class 5th position.

Image: Western Sydney Solar Team

Cruiser Class

The Challenger Class is conducted in a single stage from Darwin to Adelaide, while the Cruise Class allows for recharging overnight.

As of 28 August, the Coober Pedy check point saw Deakin University’s DUST team in 5th and the reigning champion of the Cruiser Class, University of New South Wales’ (UNSWs) Sunswift Racing in 6th.

Reigning 2023 Cruiser Class champions were in 6th place as of 28 August.

Image: Sunswift Racing

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

TagEnergy scoops multiple clean energy projects with ACE Power acquisition
28 August 2025 Portugal-headquartered TagEnergy has acquired German-owned early-stage developer ACE Power, adding approximately 6 GW of battery, wind and solar proje...