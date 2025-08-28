Dutch teams dominate world solar challenge claiming top two positions

The Netherlands’ Brunel Solar Team have crossed the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (WSC) finish line in Adelaide as Challenger Class champions for 2025.
After travelling the 3,021 kilometres from Darwin to the South Australian (SA) capital, with an average speed of 86.6 kph, and just shy of 35 hours on the road, the team’s 12th attempt at the race, saw them improve their average speed since 2023 by 3 km/h.
The Brunel vehicle, an asymmetrical catamaran called Nuna 13 uses high-efficiency solar cells, advanced battery management, and optimised power conversion for energy utilisation, but is also designed to actively capture energy from the wind, using a retractable, angle-adjustable fin.
The Dutch Solar Team Twente crossed the finish line in their solar car, Red Discover, just 15 minutes behind their champion compatriates.
Unique to Red Discover is an electrical system entirely made in-house from the motor controller to the battery management system.
Belgium’s Innoptus Solar Team crossed the line in third with an average speed of 85.3 km/h, followed by Germany’s Sonnenwagen in fourth, and the first Australian car over the line designed and driven by students from the Western Sydney Solar Team in fifth place.
The Australian National University’s (ANUs) solar car Monty reached the Barrow Creek control stop after 1,209 kilometres, and did not proceed.
The South Australian Solar Vehicle Association (SASVA) Sun Sprite solar car also withdrew in Katherine after 321 kilometres.
From a starting group of 26 Challenger Class teams, nine withdrew (as of 28 August). Teams have until 5.30 pm, 29 August to complete the race.
Cruiser Class
The Challenger Class is conducted in a single stage from Darwin to Adelaide, while the Cruise Class allows for recharging overnight.
As of 28 August, the Coober Pedy check point saw Deakin University’s DUST team in 5th and the reigning champion of the Cruiser Class, University of New South Wales’ (UNSWs) Sunswift Racing in 6th.
