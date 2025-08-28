900 MWh project is first battery system approved under new clean energy Act

Australian renewable energy company Potentia Energy‘s $400 million (USD 260 million) Emeroo battery energy storage system (BESS) in South Australia (SA) is the first battery project to be granted an environmental approval under the new Hydrogen and Renewable Energy (HRE) Act.

Potentia Energy Chief Executive Officer Werther Esposito said securing the approval under the HRE Act is a significant achievement for both Potentia Energy and the state.

“It underscores our shared commitment to advancing the energy transition and reinforces South Australia’s leadership in integrating renewable energy into the grid,” Esposito said.

Located 15 kilometres (km) northeast of Port Augusta, the Emeroo BESS will be co-located with Potentia Energy’s operational 570 GWh Bungala Solar Farm (1 and 2), which comprises 840,000 solar modules and powers over 113,000 homes annually.

Project development for Emeroo BESS will proceed subject to final approval steps under the HRE Act, and a final investment decision. Construction is earmarked to start in 2026 and full operation is 2028.

HRE Act

The HRE Act came into effect in July 2024, as a comprehensive and transparent regulatory framework for renewable energy infrastructure, including BESS projects exceeding 5 MW and also streamlines regulatory process for these projects, aiming to provide investment certainty and reduce red tape.

SA Energy and Mining Minister Tom Koutsantonis said Potentia Energy’s investment in battery storage at Emeroo was made possible by the HRE Act.

“I congratulate the company on being the first to utilise this world-leading renewable energy framework and join South Australia in its strong progress towards 100% net renewable energy generation,” Koutsantonis said.