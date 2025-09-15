Honeywell introduces all-in-one, modular BESS for C&I segment

American conglomerate Honeywell has introduced Honeywell Ionic, a compact, modular battery energy storage system designed for the commercial and industrial segment. The system features a self-contained lithium-ion battery enclosure, scalable from 250 kWh to 5 MWh.
Honeywell Ionic integrates flexible battery storage with the company’s advanced control and energy management system. It is designed to reduce energy costs, absorb demand fluctuations to support grid stability, and provide backup power.
The control software incorporates ISA Secure 2 cybersecurity, protecting users and mitigating risks from potential network threats.
“Today organisations of all sizes are under increasing pressure to use energy more effectively while simultaneously ensuring reliability and cost-effectiveness,” said Jim Masso, president of Honeywell Process Solutions.
“Honeywell Ionic enables businesses to navigate these challenges while meeting their energy goals by delivering a complete energy automation system built on the latest lithium-ion technology. Adopting autonomous solutions can be crucial for companies to manage energy costs, better integrate renewables and ultimately optimise energy consumption.”
Honeywell Ionic is available globally. Customers can choose from fully integrated onsite energy storage systems or tailored agreements managed by Honeywell through its Remote Operations Centre.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.