Honeywell introduces all-in-one, modular BESS for C&I segment

American conglomerate Honeywell has introduced Honeywell Ionic, a compact, modular battery energy storage system designed for the commercial and industrial segment. The system features a self-contained lithium-ion battery enclosure, scalable from 250 kWh to 5 MWh.

Honeywell Ionic integrates flexible battery storage with the company’s advanced control and energy management system. It is designed to reduce energy costs, absorb demand fluctuations to support grid stability, and provide backup power.

The control software incorporates ISA Secure 2 cybersecurity, protecting users and mitigating risks from potential network threats.

“Today organisations of all sizes are under increasing pressure to use energy more effectively while simultaneously ensuring reliability and cost-effectiveness,” said Jim Masso, president of Honeywell Process Solutions.

“Honeywell Ionic enables businesses to navigate these challenges while meeting their energy goals by delivering a complete energy automation system built on the latest lithium-ion technology. Adopting autonomous solutions can be crucial for companies to manage energy costs, better integrate renewables and ultimately optimise energy consumption.”

Honeywell Ionic is available globally. Customers can choose from fully integrated onsite energy storage systems or tailored agreements managed by Honeywell through its Remote Operations Centre.

From pv magazine India