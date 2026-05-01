Risen Energy unveils new C&I energy storage system solution

China-headquartered solar panel and energy storage solutions manufacturer Risen Energy has announced its RisenStack Pro Modular ESS has passed Australia’s new C&I energy storage certification – covering electrical safety, EMC, and functional safety, and complies with Australian standards.

The modular storage solution also resists electromagnetic interference, and enables fault self-diagnosis and safety response.

A company statement said the RisenStack Pro adapts to both residential and commercial needs in its modular design and single-device capacity from 48 kWh to 120 kWh, offering deployment in under five minutes, and ensuring 24/7 backup power for critical equipment.

Beyond single-scenario C&I applications, the RisenStack Pro integrates dynamic control strategies and fast hardware/software iteration for real-time energy optimisation and features four built-in modes – custom, green power, AI, and remote dispatch.

Redefining Pproduct performance through technological innovation

The RisenStack Pro features 6-layer battery protection and multiple PACK-level safety mechanisms, including active safety, early abnormal cell warning, explosion venting, and fire suppression. The energy modules are rated IP65 and C4 for strong environmental adaptability and extended life.

Module-level PWM smart fan speed control balances thermal management and power consumption. The patented airflow design and thermal insulation ensure stable performance without derating, even in cold conditions.

RisenStack Pro also integrates with Risen Cloud for centralised monitoring and smart energy management allowing users to remotely monitor system status and switch operation modes in real time.

The open protocol ecosystem makes the system compatible with mainstream generation and consumption equipment for seamless integration and coordinated control.

The product is designed for easy deployment outdoors against external walls, on rooftops, or inside high-rise buildings.