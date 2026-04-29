Sungrow proposes multi-microgrid clusters for mining above 100 MW

Chinese battery energy and inverter manufacturer Sungrow has released a mining microgrid power solutions white paper in partnership with TÜV Rheinland and the China Electrotechnical Society (CES) covering application scenarios from 2.5 MW up to more than 100 MW.

The scenario specific options include its tailored products and technologies to support each application, which include medium-scale projects (2.5 MW – 20 MW), large-scale (20 MW – 100 MW), and multi-microgrid clusters above 100 MW.

Sungrow said the solutions are built on an integrated system architecture spanning solar, wind, storage, charging, and integrated energy management systems, enabling tight coordination across assets and system-level control strategies.

Sungrow Grid Technology General Manager Rui Sun said mining operations face increasing demands for energy security and decarbonisation prompting the focus to shift from fragmented systems to fully integrated, full stack microgrid solutions.

“[These systems are] capable of ensuring continuous performance under complex conditions,” Sun said.

Tailor-made solutions

On site conditions and load profiles of the mining microgrid solutions can incorporate pre-integrated solar, storage, and backup power assets with standardised parameters and communication protocols to enable faster installation and simplified commissioning.

The systems emply predictive maintenance and IV-based diagnostics that detect over 20 module-level issues, with cell-level risk identified up to seven days in advance, supported by a global 24/7 service network, the company said.

The solution also introduces a five-layer protection framework that classifies grid conditions from steady-state operation to grid collapse.

“The system enables rapid fault isolation in response to disturbances, ensuring continuous power supply through capabilities such as solar generation and load forecasting, fault ride-through, seamless grid-tied and off-grid switching, and black start,” the company said.

PowerMatrix

At the third Global Renewable Energy Summit (GRES) 2026 in April, Sungrow also unveiled a new system paradigm for renewable energy systems, called PowerMatrix and built on multi-port technology, native solar-storage integration, distributed control, reconfigurable energy paths, and source-level grid forming.

“It integrates PV, storage, grid, and loads into a unified, multi-node energy network, where energy can be dynamically routed, balanced, and optimised in real time,” the company said.

Extreme Test

The company also announced the successful completion of the a large-scale full-condition grid-forming extreme test.

“The testing covered 14 scenarios over 138 hours and was independently witnessed and verified by TÜV Rheinland. The testing aligns with grid codes and requirements across major global markets, addressing growing challenges related to grid stability and high renewable penetration worldwide,” the company said.

AIDC Scenario

An AI Data Centre Full-chain Power Supply Solution White Paper was also released at the summit outlining key trends, challenges, and the evolution of power supply technologies for AI data centres.

It presents a grid-to-chip solution based on the “Green–Gray–White” three-space architecture, designed to support MW-level racks and GW-scale clusters while enhancing safety, stability, and low-carbon performance.

The company is preparing to launch a new generation of high-efficiency Solid-State Transformer in 2026.

Global Momentum and Continued Growth

During the summit, Sungrow signed strategic project agreements with premier partners, securing over 11 GWh in new orders after achieving 143 GW of inverter shipments and 43 GWh of energy storage deliveries in 2025.