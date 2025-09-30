BLUETTI’s EP760 ESS targets Australia’s growing solar homes market

BLUETTI, a global energy storage provider, is strengthening its presence in Australia with the EP760 home energy storage system (ESS). Approved by the Clean Energy Council (CEC) and VPP-ready, the EP760 ESS qualifies for the Cheaper Home Batteries Program, which offers rebates covering up to 30% of the upfront cost for systems between 5 kWh and 100 kWh.

Beyond direct cost savings, VPP participation allows households to contribute to grid stability and access potential energy trading opportunities, future-proofing their investment.

A Scalable and Flexible System

The single-phase, modular EP760 ESS allows homeowners to connect two to six B500 battery packs, achieving capacity between 9.9 kWh and 29.76 kWh. With a continuous output of 7.6 kW, the system can cover more than 90% of common household loads. Its design supports both AC and DC coupling, ensuring compatibility with new or existing rooftop PV systems, and enabling smooth integration into on-grid or off-grid operations.

Maximizing Solar and Grid Efficiency

With three MPPTs and support for up to 9,000 W PV input, the EP760 enables households to store excess daytime solar generation for evening consumption, reducing reliance on the grid and exposure to rising tariffs. For homes without PV, the system can operate in peak-shaving mode—charging from the grid during off-peak hours and discharging during peak demand, improving both cost efficiency and resilience.

Reliability and Safety by Design

The EP760 ensures uninterrupted operation during grid disruptions with a 10-millisecond switchover to backup mode, maintaining power to essential devices. Built with LiFePO₄ cells in an IP65-rated enclosure and backed by UL9540A certification, the system offers long service life, robust safety, and minimal maintenance requirements. At the 2025 All Energy Expo, BLUETTI will showcase the EP760 among its other reliable, scalable energy solutions for Australian homes.

Installation and Long-Term Support

The modular architecture of the EP760 simplifies installation, supported by BLUETTI’s Australian partner installer network and stocked inventory for shorter lead times. Each system is backed by a 10-year warranty and local service, ensuring reliable operation throughout its lifecycle.

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI develops energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and off-grid applications. With more than 25 subsidiaries, regional warehouses, and over 3.5 million users across 110 countries, the company continues to expand its role in enabling clean, distributed energy adoption worldwide.