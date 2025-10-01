Clickcon launches solar PV fence for residential, commercial sites

German mounting system specialist Clickcon has launched a vertical PV aluminum-framed, ground-mounted system for use as a privacy screen in residential and commercial applications.

The Clickwall system was unveiled earlier this month with the display unit featuring hail-resistant bifacial 435 W full black modules supplied by Lithuania-based Solitek. A Clickcon spokesperson however told pv magazine the system is compatible with “almost all commercially available framed PV modules.”

“Bifacial double-glazed photovoltaic modules are particularly recommended, as they generate power on both the front and back,” the spokesperson said.

Clickwall is being marketed as an alternative to rooftop systems, or as an addition to existing installations, with its vertical orientation offering benefits such as being easier to clean.

The Clickwall aluminum posts are supplied with standard base plates for mounting on existing foundations or for setting in concrete. Other mounting setups with L-blocks or angle base plates are available as optional accessories, according to the company.

The PV modules can be mounted individually and positioned in the framework either sideways or upright. Two modules stacked horizontally are also possible. In addition, the design accommodates panel disassembly without removing the fence posts.

Optional BRC Solar optimisers, cabling and circuitry can also be ordered. The products are available from Germany-based Krannich Solar, as well as other partners.

Clickcon, founded in 2010, develops PV mounting systems for car parking areas and other urban spaces, such as bike paths. Earlier this year, it released an online mounting system calculator for solar carports and PV canopies.

From pv magazine Global