Genex modifies Bulli Creek Stage 1 from 775 to 300 MW solar, adds 1.7 GWh BESS

Sydney-headquartered renewable energy developer and 100% subsidiary of Japanese utility J-Power-owned Genex has announced plans to reconfigure the first stage of its 2.5 GW Bulli Creek multi-stage development in Queensland, from a 775 MW solar farm to 300 MW, adding a 425 MW / 1.7 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Located 275 kilometres west of Brisbane, and 45 kilometres southwest of Millmerran township, the Bulli Creek Clean Energy Park Stage 1 (BC1) hybrid development is scheduled for construction kick-off in 2028, and likely to be a blueprint for the following three stages, the company said.

Genex Chief Executive Craig Francis said a review of the project has delayed progress but the Millmerran community and stakeholders remain committed, standing to also benefit from community funding and related initiatives.

“We are pleased to have reached this juncture with BC1 and look forward to working with the local community and our project stakeholders as we get on with the delivery of the project, with the objective to rapidly progress all workstreams ahead of a final investment decision as early as possible in CY2028,” Francis confirmed.

Millmerran community hub

Genex has also unconditionally committed up to $500,000 (USD 363,000) for the redevelopment of a community hub in Millmerran to provide a green ‘civic place’ linkage to the town centre, with funds available now for construction to begin, once fully approved.

Toowoomba Region Mayor Geoff McDonald said Genex’s support has been instrumental in bringing the project to life and highlights what can be achieved when industry, community groups and Council work together for the benefit of the region.