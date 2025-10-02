Supernode 8-hour battery one step closer as first stage starts up

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has successfully connected the Stage 1 substation of its Brendale-based Supernode battery energy storage system (BESS) to Queensland’s transmission network.

Located 23 kilometres north of Brisbane, the backfeed energisation was achieved via a dedicated connection to state-owned transmission company Powerlink Queensland’s South Pine substation.

The substation is the central node of the Queensland electricity transmission network, through which 80% of the state’s total electricity flows daily and is adjacent to the Quinbrook’s Supernode Data Centre and BESS.

Quinbrook Chief Executive Officer and Regional Leader Brian Restall said the company will continue to work closely with Powerlink across all future stages of the Supernode project.

“We are also pleased to progress the initial 260 MW stage in line with our delivery plans set with Origin Energy, our offtake customer for Stages 1 and 2,” Restall said.

One of the largest BESS under construction in Australia to have a total installed capacity of 780 MW / 3,074 MWh, the Supernode has long-term offtake agreements with Origin for Stages 1 and 2 for a combined BESS nameplate capacity of 520 MW / 1,858 MWh, and with Stanwell Corporation for Stage 3 for a further BESS nameplate capacity of 260 MW / 1,216 MWh.

A further Stage 4 expansion is also in advanced development, which will host Quinbrook’s first 8-hour battery storage solution developed in partnership with Chinese manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL).

Quinbrook Senior Director James Allen said the Supernode project is a game-changer for Queensland.

“It is not just about powering the grid; it marks a significant leap forward in firming and renewable energy integration, which represents the future of energy storage and grid stability,” Allen said.

The project is on track to meet its commercial operation target of 2025 and full operation by 2026.