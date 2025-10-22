People on the move: Snowy Hydro, CEC, Ampcontrol and more

David Fredericks and Daniel Walton have been appointed to the Snowy Hydro board. Fredericks previously served as secretary of the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, while Walton is a former chair of the New South Wales Renewable Energy Sector Board.

New Zealand Electricity Authority Chair Anna Kominik has announced her resignation. Kominik will remain in the position until a replacement is appointed.

Former Queensland deputy premier Jackie Trad has commenced work as Chief Executive Officer of the Clean Energy Council. Trad takes over from CEO Kane Thornton, who announced his departure earlier this year after nearly 15 years at the organisation.

Green Building Council of Australia Chief Impact Officer Jorge Chapa has been appointed to the GRESB Foundation Board, the Netherlands-based body that oversees the standards governing ESG reporting for real assets worldwide.

Ampcontrol has appointed Gareth O’Reilly as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. O’Reilly most recently served as CEO, Australia at Fletcher Building, and previously as CEO, Pacific at Schneider Electric.

September 2025

Former Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been appointed chair of the Advanced Materials and Battery Council. Palaszczuk will replace outgoing chair Craig Nicol. The industry body also named Lynnard Cucksey as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Cucksey comes in for outgoing CEO Quentin Hill.

SwitchDin has appointed Emilia A’Bell as its chief revenue officer. A’Bell is relocating from the United States back to Australia to take up the new post.

The Electric Vehicle Council (EVC) has announced the appointment of two new board members. Tim Burdon, executive manager of car buying and lending at Commonwealth Bank, and JOLT’s Chief Operating Officer, Vicki Slavina, have joined the EVC board.

The Australian Energy Market Commission has reappointment Rachele Williams, a director at the Plenary Group, as the consumer and distributed energy resources representative to the Reliability Panel.

Pacific Energy has appointed Mike Hall as chief executive officer (CEO) with incumbent Jamie Cullen to step down from the role following 10 years of service. Hall, who is currently the chief operating officer (COO), will assume the role of CEO from 1 October 2025. Cullen will remain with Pacific until 31 October 2025.

August 2025

The Smart Energy Council (SEC) has appointed Andrew Dickson as Senior Advisor – South Australia. Dickson has also been SEC board member since February 2022.

TasNetworks has named Richard Sheather as project director for the North West Transmission Developments (NWTD). Sheather is responsible for the overall delivery of the NWTD portfolio, an upgrade of Tasmania’s electricity transmission network that is now in the final stages of planning.

Former federal Greens leader Adam Bandt has been announced as the Australian Conservation Foundation’s (ACF) next CEO. Bandt will commence in the role in January 2026. Kelly O’Shanassy, who has led the organisation for 11 years, will remain CEO until the end of this year.

Queensland-based energy technology group EcoJoule Energy has appointed three new executives to support its national and international expansion strategy. Philip Keogan has been named Strategic Advisor Growth; Martin Cottrell head of Technical Sales; and Kieran Thompson customer service manager.