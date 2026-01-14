People on the move: Equis, CleanCo, Janus Electric and more

Roby Camagong has been appointed Managing Director of Equis Australia. Camagong previously served as Head of Investments.

CleanCo has appointed Rimu Nelson Executive General Manager – Asset Operations. Nelson previously served as Executive General Manager – Customer and Energy Markets.

Ben Hutt has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at heavy vehicle electrification company Janus Electric.

Endeavour Energy has announced the appointment of Danny Cooper as Chief Executive Officer, effective 2 March 2026. Cooper, who joins Endeavour from BGC Group, will succeed Guy Chalkley.

December 2025

Potentia Energy Chief Executive Officer Werther Esposito and Engie Australia Managing Director of Renewables and Batteries Laura Caspari have joined the Clean Energy Investor Group (CEIG) Board.

Alison Bussey has been appointed as Enerven’s new General Manager of Operations and Services.

Astronergy has announced Nick Wang as the new Head of International Distributed Generation Business.

Horizon Power has confirmed the appointment of Krystal Skinner as Chief Executive Officer following a successful period as Acting CEO.

Sparc Technologies has appointed Alana Barlow as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of Sparc Hydrogen. Barlow previously served as the Queensland government’s Deputy Director-General for hydrogen and future fuels.

Anna Collyer has been reappointed as the Chair of the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) for a further five-year term.

November 2025

Origin Energy Chief Executive Officer Frank Calabria has been appointed Chair of the Australian Energy Council’s board. Erin van Maanen, Executive General Manager of Strategy at Hydro Tasmania, has been elected Deputy Chair of the peak body for energy retailers and generators.

Anna Freeman, former head of advocacy and investment at the Clean Energy Council, has joined the Energy Efficiency Council as that agency’s first Head of Electrification.

Kath Rowley has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Climate Change Authority. Rowley has been appointed for a five-year term, commencing in December.

The Australian Energy Regulator has announced the appointment of Matt Garbutt as Chief Executive Officer.

Built environment consultancy Arup has appointed David Carberry and Jon Williamson under the new title of Strategic Market Lead, Renewable Energy and Environment.

UK-headquartered power distribution and EV solutions provider Lucy Electric has appointed Andy Ryan as head of sales for its newly launched EV infrastructure division, Lucy Electric EV Infrastructure.

October 2025

David Fredericks and Daniel Walton have been appointed to the Snowy Hydro board. Fredericks previously served as secretary of the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, while Walton is a former chair of the New South Wales Renewable Energy Sector Board.

New Zealand Electricity Authority Chair Anna Kominik has announced her resignation. Kominik will remain in the position until a replacement is appointed.

Former Queensland deputy premier Jackie Trad has commenced work as Chief Executive Officer of the Clean Energy Council. Trad takes over from CEO Kane Thornton, who announced his departure earlier this year after nearly 15 years at the organisation.

Green Building Council of Australia Chief Impact Officer Jorge Chapa has been appointed to the GRESB Foundation Board, the Netherlands-based body that oversees the standards governing ESG reporting for real assets worldwide.

Ampcontrol has appointed Gareth O’Reilly as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. O’Reilly most recently served as CEO, Australia at Fletcher Building, and previously as CEO, Pacific at Schneider Electric.

September 2025

Former Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been appointed chair of the Advanced Materials and Battery Council. Palaszczuk will replace outgoing chair Craig Nicol. The industry body also named Lynnard Cucksey as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Cucksey comes in for outgoing CEO Quentin Hill.

SwitchDin has appointed Emilia A’Bell as its chief revenue officer. A’Bell is relocating from the United States back to Australia to take up the new post.

The Electric Vehicle Council (EVC) has announced the appointment of two new board members. Tim Burdon, executive manager of car buying and lending at Commonwealth Bank, and JOLT’s Chief Operating Officer, Vicki Slavina, have joined the EVC board.

The Australian Energy Market Commission has reappointment Rachele Williams, a director at the Plenary Group, as the consumer and distributed energy resources representative to the Reliability Panel.

Pacific Energy has appointed Mike Hall as chief executive officer (CEO) with incumbent Jamie Cullen to step down from the role following 10 years of service. Hall, who is currently the chief operating officer (COO), will assume the role of CEO from 1 October 2025. Cullen will remain with Pacific until 31 October 2025.

August 2025

The Smart Energy Council (SEC) has appointed Andrew Dickson as Senior Advisor – South Australia. Dickson has also been SEC board member since February 2022.

TasNetworks has named Richard Sheather as project director for the North West Transmission Developments (NWTD). Sheather is responsible for the overall delivery of the NWTD portfolio, an upgrade of Tasmania’s electricity transmission network that is now in the final stages of planning.

Former federal Greens leader Adam Bandt has been announced as the Australian Conservation Foundation’s (ACF) next CEO. Bandt will commence in the role in January 2026. Kelly O’Shanassy, who has led the organisation for 11 years, will remain CEO until the end of this year.

Queensland-based energy technology group EcoJoule Energy has appointed three new executives to support its national and international expansion strategy. Philip Keogan has been named Strategic Advisor Growth; Martin Cottrell head of Technical Sales; and Kieran Thompson customer service manager.