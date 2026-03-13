First Nations clean energy strategy implementation funds now available

As part of implementing the First Nations Clean Energy Strategy 2024-2030, federal government grants are now available for First Nations communities, organisations and groups for advice and engagement on planning, negotiating or pursuing clean energy projects in homes, communities and on Country.

The Strategy is a commitment made by all energy ministers in Australia to ensure First Nations communities are powered with clean energy, enabled in equitable partnerships, and are achieving economic benefits.

Round One grants are for advisory services including technical, legal or financial advice from independent consultants and experts on clean energy projects, as well as community, group and staff engagement.

Grants of between $5,000 and $80,000 are available on a first in, first served basis, from an allocated Round One total of $8.6 million (USD 6.1 million). Overall, the government has committed $70 million to realise the aims of the Strategy.

The closing date for applications is 3 September 2026, unless funding is fully allocated prior.