Solar cell inspection tool evolution set to slash manufacturing costs by billions

Hameiri said the current testers were no longer suitable for measuring modern solar cells and faced even greater limitations with emerging technologies.

His team’s new system works by shining light onto a solar cell and analysing the faint glow it emits. This glow, or ‘luminescence’, reveals key electrical properties such as voltage, series resistance, and efficiency. Using advanced imaging and machine learning, test data can be converted into detailed maps of defects, performance and predicted lifespan.

“Through our collaboration with BT Imaging, we aim to reshape the industry by introducing contactless measurements that overcome the limitations of standard current-voltage testers, while offering lower cost, higher throughput and importantly, new insights that will make solar cells even more efficient and reliable,” Hameiri said.

The contactless system offers critical advantages over current testing methods: cells remaining intact during testing and defects can be detected earlier in production.

The technology works with both current silicon cells and emerging perovskite and tandem solar cells, making it a versatile solution for bringing next-generation solar technologies into mass production.

Taking technology from lab to market

BT Imaging Managing Director Dr Shubham Duttagupta said that as a UNSW spinout, the company is built on the strength of academic research, and partnerships like this allowed his team to keep pushing innovation into the marketplace.

“By combining UNSW’s cutting-edge innovation with our commercialisation expertise, we’re turning laboratory breakthroughs into practical, factory-ready products for both silicon and next-generation solar cells. We are creating inspection systems for manufacturers all around the world that are faster, more reliable, more accurate and future-proofed than ever before,” Duttagupta said.

The researchers are taking the solar cell inspection technology to market, thanks to a $400,000 grant from the Trailblazer Recycling & Clean Energy (TRaCE) Lab to Market Fund and a $1 million contribution by BT Imaging.