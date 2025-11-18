GoodWe releases new residential all-in-one storage solution

Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer GoodWe has launched a new generation of its ESA series residential all-in-one energy storage solution.

The single-phase system is available with a hybrid inverter ranging from 3 kW to 10 kW and stacked battery modules, offering storage capacities of 5 kWh to 48 kWh.

“By supporting a maximum MPPT current of 20 A on the PV side, larger capacity modules can be used with the system, and the 200% PV oversizing allows for more generation during off-peak hours and cloudy days,” the company said in a statement. “The low startup voltage of 50 V enables a longer operational time, further increasing the effective time of use. The inverter unit also allows for full usage when demand and solar yield peak, providing 100% supply to power the loads and charging the battery at full rate at the same time.”

The series offers six inverter options, with maximum PV-side input powers of 6 kW, 7.2 kW, 10 kW, 12 kW, 16 kW, and 20 kW. Corresponding AC-side outputs are 3 kW, 3.6 kW, 5 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW, and 10 kW, respectively.

The four lower-capacity inverters feature two MPPTs, while the two higher-capacity models are equipped with four. Maximum efficiency reaches 97.6% for the smaller inverters and 97.5% for the larger ones. All modules measure 80 cm × 30 cm × 27 cm and weigh between 24 and 26 kg. Installation options include both floor and wall mounting.

Each inverter can be paired with one to six lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, available in 5.12 kWh or 8.32 kWh rated capacities per module. Six of the smaller batteries provide a total capacity of 30.72 kWh, while six larger units deliver 49.92 kWh. With support for up to six inverters and 288 kWh of storage, the system scales to meet larger applications.

Both inverters and batteries carry an IP66 rating, allowing for indoor or outdoor installation. Optional heating elements in the batteries enable operation in temperatures as low as –18 °C. Each battery measures 80 cm × 32.6 cm × 27 cm and weighs 57.5 kg (smaller module) or 79 kg (larger module).

“The battery modules have a 1C charge/discharge rate for faster energy cycles. In practice, this means the system can achieve the same power output with fewer batteries compared to those that offer a lower C-rate. This makes it suitable for high instantaneous power scenarios such as load peak shaving and frequency regulation. Other operation modes include optimized self-use, backup operation, optimized time of use, smart charging, and off-grid mode,” GoodWe further explained.

“The integrated backup function switches on in less than 4 milliseconds in the event of a power outage. This is fast enough for appliances like computers, lights, or Wi-Fi routers to continue operating without interruption,” it also stated.

