Engie breaks ground on South Australian battery

Engie has announced the start of construction of a 200 MW / 400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) being built adjacent to its 489 MW gas-fired Pelican Point power station in South Australia.

Laura Caspari, managing director of renewables and batteries at Engie Australia, said co-locating large batteries with existing or former thermal power sites is one of the keys to accelerating the nation’s energy transition.

“Developing BESS projects at our sites leverages existing infrastructure, minimises environmental impacts, and ensures we can deliver reliable, flexible energy solutions at speed,” she said.

“This supports the rapid integration of renewables and creates future-ready energy hubs.”

Engie said the Pelican Point battery will be able to store unused electricity in times of low demand and send extra electricity into the grid at peak times, further strengthening energy security for South Australia.

The 200 MW battery is expected to be commissioned by the second half of 2027, and once operational, it will have the capacity to store and discharge enough energy to power the equivalent of about 30,000 average South Australian homes.

The project is expected to create about 250 jobs during the construction phase.