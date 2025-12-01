Global grid-scale BESS deployment up 38% year-on-year through October

Global grid-connected battery energy storage system (BESS) installations have reached 156 GWh through October 2025, up 38% year-on-year compared with the same period in 2024, according to the latest data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s Rho Motion.

China saw a 27% increase, while Europe and North America both recorded growth of 21%. Remarkably, the rest of the world (ROW) experienced a staggering 242% jump in deployments, highlighting a rapid acceleration of BESS adoption outside the traditional major markets.

In October, the global grid-scale BESS market added 12.7 GWh of new capacity, up 29% year-on-year. China led the gains, contributing just under 8.8 GWh of utility-scale BESS – a 72% increase from September – including one giga-scale vanadium flow battery. The United States posted the next-largest monthly additions with 2.3 GWh coming online. While this represents a 40% decline compared with September, it is 13% higher than October 2024.

Australia added 980 MWh of grid-scale BESS capacity with the second phase of the Waratah Super Battery in New South Wales. However, technical issues with transformer failures have temporarily limited its operating power to 350 MW until 2026.

