Huasun unveils 770 W, 2,000 V heterojunction solar module

Chinese solar module maker Huasun has launched a new heterojunction (HJT) solar module with a system voltage rating of 2,000 V and a power output of up to 770 W.
The Himalaya HSN-212-B132 features a 132-cell, bifacial, double-glass configuration, measures 2,384 mm × 1,303 mm × 33 mm, and weighs 36.5 kg.
The new product is available in eight versions with power output ranging from 730 W to 770 W and a power conversion efficiency spanning from 23.5% to 24.8%. It has an open-circuit voltage of 49.66 V to 50.46 V and a short-circuit current of 18.62 A to 19.33 A.
The manufacturer said efficiency gains were achieved through high screen-to-body ratio, negative-gap layout and large-format G12 wafers. These design changes reportedly increased the effective cell area by 2.1%, lifting output by roughly 20 W over comparable configurations.
Huasun’s proprietary edge-seal process, which uses butyl rubber without perforation, has been integrated to improve moisture resistance while accommodating high system voltages without compromising aperture ratio. Split-cell architecture is said to reduce mismatch losses under partial shading and to lengthen effective generation during early-morning and late-afternoon periods.
The module’s thermal profile aligns with typical HJT performance, with a −0.24%/°C temperature coefficient for maximum power, reflecting the inherently low thermal sensitivity of this cell technology.
The module is compatible with 2,000 V DC system architectures, an upgrade from the prevailing 1,500 V standard. Huasun says the higher voltage reduces cable, combiner, pile-foundation, and land-use requirements, delivering balance-of-system (BOS) savings of up to CNY 0.15 ($0.032)/W in western China. The company also reports that the design can improve project internal rates of return (IRR) by up to 0.86 percentage points compared to 1,500 V TOPCon system configurations.
The new product features a first-year degradation rate of 1%, followed by an annual degradation cap of 0.3%. After 30 years, the module is guaranteed to retain at least 90.3% of its rated output. The product has passed IEC 61215/61730 performance and safety standards, along with additional certification under IEC 62941 for manufacturing quality and IEC/TS 62994 for lifecycle environmental assessment.
Founded in 2020, Anhui-based Huasun Energy is now the world’s largest HJT module manufacturer, with 20 GW of annual module and cell production capacity.
With utility-scale developers facing mounting cost pressures, Huasun expects the 2,000 V HJT series to gain traction in desert-region projects, where labour, foundation, and land costs dominate overall expenditure.
