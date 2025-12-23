Aiko achieves 24.8% efficiency in commercial solar module production

The result relates to the company’s Comet 3N modules and has been confirmed by independent testing agency TÜV Nord in Germany.

Image: AIKO

Chinese back-contact module manufacturer Aiko announced that it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 24.8% in the commercial production of its Comet 3N panels, designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) PV projects.

The result was confirmed by TÜV Nord in Germany.

Aiko stated that the module is based on its proprietary all-back-contact cell technology and has achieved a peak efficiency of 25.05%.

“Several megawatt-scale solar projects equipped with the 24.8% efficient Comet 3N modules are now in commercial operation across China, Southeast Asia, and Europe, demonstrating both strong market adoption and real-world energy yield performance,” Aiko said, without providing further details.

