Aiko achieves 24.8% efficiency in commercial solar module production

Chinese back-contact module manufacturer Aiko announced that it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 24.8% in the commercial production of its Comet 3N panels, designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) PV projects.
The result was confirmed by TÜV Nord in Germany.
Aiko stated that the module is based on its proprietary all-back-contact cell technology and has achieved a peak efficiency of 25.05%.
“Several megawatt-scale solar projects equipped with the 24.8% efficient Comet 3N modules are now in commercial operation across China, Southeast Asia, and Europe, demonstrating both strong market adoption and real-world energy yield performance,” Aiko said, without providing further details.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.