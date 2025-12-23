Ambrion launches new all-in-one storage solutions

Australian company Ambrion has launched a new series of all-in-one storage solutions.
The Eclipse HS3 series, available through Victoria-headquartered balance of system supplier SolarBos, includes single-phase 5 kW and 6 kW AC products, as well as three-phase 10 kW and 12 kW models.
“It is a six-in-one plug-and-play interconnecting modular design with an ultra-sleek 1.7 cm profile and improved aesthetics,” the company said in a statement. “It supports additional functionality for bi-directional electric vehicle (EV) charging and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems via modular components.”
The 5 kW model supports up to 10 kW of PV input, while the 6 kW version can accommodate up to 12 kW. Both systems feature two MPPTs and are paired with lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery modules of approximately 5 kWh each. The system supports two to eight battery modules, delivering a total usable storage capacity of 10-40 kWh. Both models achieve a maximum efficiency of 97.6%.
The 10 kW and 12 kW three-phase models each support up to 15 kWp of PV input and are equipped with two MPPTs. Both systems are paired with LiFePO₄ battery modules of approximately 5 kWh each. The systems support two to eight battery modules, providing a total usable storage capacity of 20-40 kWh. The three-phase models achieve a maximum efficiency of up to 98%.
“The systems are IP65 rated for outdoor use, with -30 C to 50 C safe operating range assisted by self-heating for cold starts and thermal boosting technology, for peace of mind during extreme weather,” the company stated. “They have an Ultimate fire protection, with 185 C per-module thermal activation and three-second firmware cut-off.”
