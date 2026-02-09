Armidale East BESS awarded long duration storage tender

Sydney-headquartered developer, owner and operator of utility-scale solar and battery storage projects Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has been awarded a long-term energy service agreement (LTESA) under Tender Round 6 of the New South Wales (NSW) Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap.

Part of the Saudi Arabia-based renewable energy services provider Jameel Energy and the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) Canadian infrastructure fund, the Armidale battery energy storage system (BESS) will have a total capacity of 315 MW, of which 157.5 MW (1,260 MWh) has been awarded the tender for an 8-hour duration system.

Located approximately 16 kilometres (km) east of Armidale, which is 481 km north of Sydney, FRV Australia expects the lithium-ion BESS to be operational by 2027.

FRV Australia Chief Executive Officer Carlo Frigerio said the BESS represents a key milestone in FRV Australia’s strategy to advance long-duration storage solutions across NSW and the wider National Electricity Market (NEM).

“With its eight-hour duration capability, this project will provide firm and dispatchable energy over extended periods, enable longer duration energy shifting, and make a decisive contribution toward the decarbonization objectives of both the state and the country,” Frigerio said.

Armidale East is expected to become FRV Australia’s third BESS project in the country, following the Terang (100 MW / 200 MWh) and Gnarwarre (250 MW / 500 MWh) projects currently under construction in Victoria.