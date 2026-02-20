NSW transformer manufacturer lands $22 million expansion grant

Southern Highlands-based Tyree Transformers, a power and distribution transformer manufacturer, has been granted $22 million (USD 15.5 million) from the state government to expanding its facility’s operational capacity, helping us get the most out of the renewable energy we are already creating.

Aiming to unlock more than 100 construction jobs and 67 ongoing positions, the funds are part of the Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative, a $480 million program supporting 40 projects, to help fast-track the renewable energy transition.

Other companies sharing the $52 million, include Optimal Renewable Gas in Griffith, which receives $20 million to convert agricultural organic waste from farms into a gas fuel.

Hiringa Refuelling Australia will receive $778,000 to help create hydrogen refuelling stations along a green freight corridor between Sydney and Southeast Queensland, to replace diesel in heavy vehicles.

Its parent company, Hiringa Energy will receive $9.4 million to expand production of low carbon ammonia fertiliser used on cotton farms near Moree, 632 kilometres northwest of Sydney,

New South Wales (NSW) Minister for Energy Penny Sharpe said the investment helps NSW industries lead the clean energy transition.

“We should be building the technology that will power our future right here in NSW,” Sharpe said.

“These projects will unlock 67 permanent jobs and support growth in communities across the Southern Highlands, Riverina and the state’s northwest.”

In collaboration with the federal government, the NSW government announced on 13 February, 2026 a $15 million investment over four years to train a skilled workforce for the ongoing renewable energy rollout.

Part of the Renewable Energy Skills Strategy it includes school-based trade taster programs through to apprenticeships engagement, traineeships and secure long-term employment. It also includes targeted initiatives to increase participation by women and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.