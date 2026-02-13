NSW pledges $15 million to boost renewable energy workforce

Jointly funded with the Australian government, the New South Wales (NSW) government is investing $15 million (USD 10.6 million) over four years to train the skilled workforce needed for the state’s renewable energy rollout.

The investment underpins the Renewable Energy Skills Strategy (RESS) that supports the NSW Energy Roadmap and is expected to generate around 7,000 jobs during peak construction, and about 4,500 ongoing roles.

The RESS will build a pipeline of skilled workers needed to design, build and maintain renewable energy generation, storage and transmission projects across the state.

NSW Minister for Energy and Climate Change, Penny Sharpe said building renewable energy at scale means building the workforce to match.

“This strategy connects students, apprentices and local workers with job opportunities.”

Actions include school-based trade taster programs through to apprenticeships engagement, traineeships and secure long-term employment.

It also includes targeted initiatives to increase participation by women and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan said the $15 million investment is about making sure local people have the skills to take up the jobs created by the renewable energy transformation.

“It is about investing in skills that will stay in country communities and provide a long-term local benefit,” Whan said.

“We’re turning major energy projects into real, long-term careers, with clear pathways from school and training into secure, skilled work across regional NSW.”

Regional Industry Education Partnerships

The RESS will also expand the Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) program, to facilitate links between schools and renewable energy employers to provide students hands on exposure to local career opportunities.

Skills coordinator roles will also be created to work closely with renewable energy employers, training providers and local communities to support local students and workers into renewable energy jobs.

Transgrid

NSW and Australian Capital Territory (ACT) transmission network operator Transgrid is assisting to deliver the Roadmap, which includes construction of the NSW component of EnergyConnect, Australia’s largest energy transmission project, and delivery of the Hunter Transmission Project.

The Strategy builds on existing renewable energy skills programs, fee-free apprenticeships and traineeships, and the Hunter Net Zero Manufacturing Centre of Excellence at TAFE NSW Tighes.