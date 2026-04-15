UGL kicks off construction of six-hour battery project in WA

Engineering services company UGL said construction of renewable energy and storage developer Neoen’s Muchea battery project in Western Australia has stepped up with early works now complete and bulk civil works currently in progress.

“Construction … has moved from concept to reality,” the contractor said in a statement. “Boots are on the ground, machinery is in motion, and site work is officially underway.”

“Over the coming months, the team will complete major civil activities and prepare for the arrival of Tesla Megapacks and associated infrastructure, positioning the project for a smooth installation and commissioning phase.”

The Muchea battery is being built near the town of the same name, about 43 kilometres northeast of state capital Perth. Sized at 164 MW / 905 MWh, the battery will include 252 Tesla Megapack 2XL units and will connect into Western Power’s existing Muchea substation in the South-West Interconnected System (SWIS).

Neoen issued notices to proceed to Tesla and UGL last year with the latter contracted to help prepare the site for the installation and connection of the battery units and to design and construct a 132 kV substation. Following installation, UGL will provide testing and commissioning support.

Construction of the battery, which is underpinned by Capacity Investment Scheme agreement with the federal government, is expected to be completed in 2027.

Neoen said once operational, the Muchea battery will deliver critical grid stability and reliability services in Western Australia’s main grid and support the state’s energy transition to renewables.

The Muchea project is the third large-scale battery to be delivered by Neoen in Western Australia, following the completion of the 560 MW / 2,240 MWh Collie battery energy storage system.

The company’s total Australian portfolio of storage capacity currently in operation or under construction has now reached 1.7 GW / 5.1 GWh.