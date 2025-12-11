CIMIC’s UGL to deliver Stage 3 of Neoen’s Western Downs battery

New South Wales (NSW)-headquartered engineering services company UGL, a member of the construction giant CIMIC Group, has been selected by Neoen and Tesla to construct Stage 3 of Neoen’s Western Downs 305 MW / 1,220 MWh battery in Queensland.

UGL will prepare the site and install 312 Tesla Megapack 2XL units, along with high-voltage infrastructure, control and switchroom facilities, earthworks and footings, and will also provide testing and commissioning support.

UGL has successfully delivered Stage 1 of the project, and the recent early completion of Stage 2 (270 MW / 540 MWh) in November 2025.

Together, Stages 1 and 2 provide 540 MW / 1,080 MWh of storage capacity and Stage 3 will offer a combined total of 845 MW / 2.3 GWh, strengthening grid stability and supporting Australia’s clean energy transition.

UGL Managing Director Doug Moss said Western Downs Battery Stage 3 will be its tenth battery installation project and seventh in partnership with Neoen and Tesla.

“As a leader in constructing and commissioning renewable energy assets and connecting them to the grid, we are helping to accelerate Australia’s energy transition,” Moss said.

UGL has delivered 20 major renewable generation and storage projects across Australia, including six flagship big batteries for Neoen: Victorian Big Battery, Western Downs Battery 1 and 2, Collie Battery 1 and 2, and is currently constructing batteries in Muchea, WA.

CIMIC Group Executive Chairman Juan Santamaría said Stage 3 of the Western Downs Battery will add 305 MW / 1,220 MWh of storage capacity to Queensland’s energy network, building on the success of Stages 1 and 2 delivered by UGL.

“This expansion strengthens grid reliability and supports the integration of renewable generation in one of Australia’s most important energy corridors. Our team’s role in installing 312 Tesla Megapack units and associated high-voltage infrastructure demonstrates the depth of capability we bring to complex storage projects and our commitment to delivering them safely, efficiently and ahead of schedule,” Santamaría said.

Construction on Western Downs Battery Stage 3 will commence in February 2026.