CEC tightens solar panel approvals ahead of May deadline

The CEC has updated its approved PV modules list, maintaining the register of solar panel models eligible for Australia’s Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES). Only systems using CEC-approved modules are eligible to generate Small-scale Technology Certificates (STCs), the credits that reduce the upfront cost of residential solar installations.
The April update includes new models from several manufacturers, among them German copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) thin-film specialist AVANCIS and 1KOMMA5°, which has been expanding its Australian operations through a series of acquisitions.
From 1 May, the CEC will only accept new applications from manufacturers whose modules are certified to IEC 61730:2023, the latest iteration of the international PV module safety standard. Until that date, manufacturers could apply under either the 2016 or 2023 version of the standard. Modules already listed under IEC 61730:2016 remain approved until their individual expiry dates, and existing stock on hand is unaffected.
The approved modules list is published by the Clean Energy Council and hosted by the Clean Energy Regulator, which uses it for STC claims and registry processing.
The 1 May deadline is the latest in a series of certification changes reshaping which panels can qualify for Australia’s rooftop incentive scheme.
The CEC required all new module applications to comply with IEC 61215:2021 from October 2024, a transition that forced retailers and installers to clear older-certified stock before it became ineligible for STCs. The updated standard arrives as Australia’s rooftop solar market hits record volumes, with 341 MW of small-scale PV registered in March 2026 alone.
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