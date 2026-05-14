16.3 tonnes of valuable material recovered by Livium battery recycling project

Victoria-headquartered battery recycler Livium, through its wholly- owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia, has completed a battery recycling project for Perth-based gentailer Synergy’s Alkimos Beach community battery energy storage system (BESS).
Processed through a domestic end-to-end recycling pathway, the project involved the full recycling of 348 lithium-ion modules transported from Western Australia (WA) to Livium’s Victorian facilities, and processed them through dismantling, discharging and material recovery.
Approximately 16.3 tonnes of valuable and critical minerals were processed including steel, copper, aluminium, and mixed metal dust (lithium, nickel, cobalt), which the company says is representative of real-world grid/BESS-scale material flow.
The company reports the project had a 71.5% recovery rate, with 11.6 tonnes of material returned to downstream supply chains.
This included 34% or 5,935 kilograms (kg) of steel from the wiring and electrical components, 28.4% or 4,627 kg of mixed metal dust containing lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminium and copper for downstream refining.
Non-recyclable plastic represented 4,125 kg or 25.3% of material sourced from separator films and cashing materials, while in smaller amounts, 774 kg (4.8%) of material recovered was copper, 514 kg (3.35%) was other waste or electrolyte losses, 241 kg (1.5%) recovered from internal cooling and structural components was aluminium, and 70 kg or 0.4% were electrical components including battery management and control systems.
Livium Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Simon Linge said the project was an important showcase of Livium’s ability to successfully execute a fully integrated, end-to-end recycling solution for large-format battery systems from any location within Australia.
“The successful delivery of this project not only validates our technical and operational capability but also reinforces the role Livium can play in supporting the lifecycle management of Australian energy storage infrastructure with leading players in the energy market, such as Synergy,” Linge said.
“Our operating model is built around the principles of traceability, auditability, capability, compliance, and risk management.”
“These standards underpin safe, transparent and accountable battery recycling services that support our customers’ ESG commitments, regulatory expectations, and public confidence.”
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