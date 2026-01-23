Livium ships end-of-life panels to South Korea for critical mineral recovery

Victoria-based clean energy technology recycling solutions company Livium has shipped 600 end-of-life (EOL) solar panels to its strategic South Korean partner, which uses a proprietary recycling method to recover critical minerals.

The shipment marks Phase 1 of Livium’s collaboration with Won Kwang S&T, a South Korean company that offers a one-stop solution for EOL solar panel recycling using a novel technology.

The shipment will validate Won Kwang’s advanced technology for high‑value material recovery, while Livium progresses its own extraction pathways for silver, silicon and silica.

Livium Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Simon Linge said the first shipment represents an important step toward unlocking critical minerals from EOL solar panels using proven international recycling technology.

“The federal government’s recently announced plans to support solar panel recycling adds to our belief that there is a great opportunity in this area,” Linge said.

“Livium’s role is to aggregate feedstock and work with specialist partners to share the economic benefits across the value chain.”

Silver

Livium estimates silver recovery from solar panels is a significant economic opportunity, with a current gross annual economic value of $110 million (USD 75 million), which is estimated to grow to $165 million by 2030.

A company statement says silver accounts for 34% of recoverable material value, reflecting its high unit value relative to bulk materials such as glass and aluminium.

“Strengthening in silver prices over the past 6-12 months, alongside structurally growing demand in photovoltaics from electrification, further supports the strategic rationale for an integrated, circular solar panel recycling solution,” a company statement says.

In parallel, Livium is working with Adelaide-based sustainable critical mineral technology company IonDrive on downstream silver extraction using its proprietary IONSolv technology.