Greek EPC acquires 260 MW Aussie solar portfolio

Following the opening of its office in Melbourne last year, Metka Egn has closed the acquisition of its first PV portfolio in Australia. The London-based EPC contractor, which operates as a subsidiary of Greek industrial conglomerate Mytilineos Holdings S.A. sees the 260 MW portfolio as a strong platform for building out a pipeline of assets in Australia and the wider APAC region.
The portfolio comprises six projects located in New South Wales and Queensland and each will be between 30 and 50 MW once constructed. According to Metka, project development is well-advanced with 169 MW of projects now ready to build and construction is expected to begin by the end of 2019.
“This development stage portfolio was acquired from a local developer, who will continue to play a role in finalizing development activities for several of the sites. Metka Egn is also structuring PPA’s for the portfolio,” the company said in a statement.
The announcement states the projects are well-located relative to grid and demand centers and are expected to generate more than 450 GWh of clean energy annually.
The Greek EPC says its reference projects include more than 1 GW of PV plants in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas and Australia, including over 100 MW of storage projects in the UK and Puerto Rico.
