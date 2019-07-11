High voltage interconnection in place, installation set to get underway at WA’s largest PV project

Risen Energy has continued to provide updates on its progress at what will be Western Australia’s largest solar project, the Merredin Solar Farm. Risen has advised that as construction has progressed past the initial bulk earthworks required for the installation of the solar panels and substation.

High-voltage transmission wires, which will connect the substation to Western Power’s Merredin Terminus, have been strung, and much of the fencing and internal roads are in place. For the remainder of July workers will perform pile driving tests to ensure the ground is set for the installation of the tracker system upon which the 360,000 solar panels will be fixed when they arrive in the coming days.

The Merredin Solar Farm, currently the largest committed solar farm in Western Australia, is, according to Risen Energy Australia, expected to have an output of 281 GWh of electricity annually, enough to power approximately 42,000 homes.

“As owners of the Merredin Solar Farm project, Risen Energy Australia will progress the project from detailed engineering design, through construction, commissioning and ultimately the operation of the solar farm,” said Eric Lee, General Manager Risen Energy Australia. “We are using our latest PV panel technology to allow it to supply power to the grid. Ultimately, integrated battery storage will be incorporated in the solar farm to provide continuous power during periods of peak demand.”

Construction on the Merredin Solar Farm is expected to continue until late 2019, whereupon Risen Energy Australia will begin to commission and commence power sales in Q4.

The project’s construction commencement follows the construction completion of Risen Energy’s other major current project, the Yarranlea Solar Farm in Queensland.