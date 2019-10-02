NSW utility-scale battery pipeline takes shape under government funding program

The funding streams announced as part of the $75 million NSW Emerging Energy Program, which encourages private sector investment in cutting edge large-scale electricity and storage projects, have unveiled a number of project proposals spread across seven locations, including Broken Hill, Yass and Armidale. Looking to ensure the state’s energy security and orderly energy transition, the NSW government is looking at 31 dispatchable electricity projects, including 14 big batteries.
As announced on Monday, some 2,150 MW of energy storage projects have been awarded a total of $7.1 million for pre-investment studies. Those on-demand electricity projects have the potential to leverage almost $2 billion in private investment.
Among the projects receiving grants of up to $500,000 for feasibility studies, the number of pumped hydro projects and big batteries is equal, with the former far exceeding in terms of capacity. The biggest among the big batteries is Renew Estate’s 250 MW facility at the Buronga Energy Park near Mildura, which is planned to be collocated with a solar farm.
|Applicant company
|Project title
|Primary project technology
|Dispatchable electricity capacity
|Location (closest town)
|Hydrostor Australia
|Broken Hill Compressed Air Energy Storage
|Compressed Air Energy Storage
|200 MW
|Broken Hill
|Renew Estate
|Buronga Energy Park Battery
|Battery
|250 MW
|Mildura
|Meridian Energy
|Burrinjuck Hydro Energy Storage Project
|Pumped Hydro
|50 MW
|Yass
|Solar Analytics Pty Ltd
|Consumer-led Distributed Energy project
|Virtual Power Plant
|20 MW
|Various locations
|Progressive Renewable Developments
|Deepwater Solar and Battery Storage
|Battery
|20 MW
|Deepwater
|Walcha Energy
|Dungowan Dam Pumped Hydro
|Pumped Hydro
|500 MW
|Tamworth
|UPC/AC Renewables Australia
|New England Pumped Hydro
|Pumped Hydro
|400 MW
|Armidale
|OMPS Pty Ltd (with Alinta Energy)
|Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Storage
|Pumped Hydro
|600 MW
|Armidale
|Walcha Energy
|Uralla Renewable Energy Hub Battery
|Battery
|100 MW
|Armidale
|Firm Power
|Western Sydney Smart Battery
|Battery
|10 MW
|Sydney
On the list of capital projects which have been shortlisted for funding and progressed to the full application stage, big batteries are overwhelmingly dominant. A total of 21 projects were shortlisted for capital funding across six technologies, including pumped hydro, gas, biogas, solar thermal, virtual power plants and batteries, accounting for more than 700 MW of on-demand electricity capacity. Ten of those projects are big batteries with the accumulative capacity in excess of 310 MW.
With NSW lagging behind other states in the uptake of big batteries, some of the projects in the table below could become the first utility-scale batteries on the state grid. For instance, one of the shortlisted projects is a 50 MW battery at AGL’s 53 MW Broken Hill Solar Farm, which was recently exposed to drastic curtailment amid voltage fluctuations in the NSW 220 kV network.
Other utility-scale batteries are proposed to be collocated with existing wind or solar farms, including Maoeng’s 50 MW solar battery, Edify Energy’s 25 MW Darlington solar battery and CWP Renewables’ 30 MW Sapphire wind battery, which will be part of a renewable energy hub with an approved solar component. Further projects include network operator Transgrid’s 50 MW battery, RES Australia’s 40 MW battery and a number of smaller systems of 10-20 MW.
The successful recipients of the capital grants will be announced in the first half of 2020.
|Applicant company
|Project title
|Primary project technology
|Dispatchable electricity capacity
|Location (closest town)
|Meridian Energy Australia
|Hume Hydro power station battery energy storage system
|Battery
|20 MW
|Lake Hume Village
|Teys Australia
|Wagga Low Emissions Energy Hub
|Biogas
|8 MW
|Bomen
|Flow Power
|Corporate Virtual Power Plant
|Virtual Power Plant
|20 MW
|Various locations
|AGL Energy Limited
|Broken Hill Battery
|Battery
|50 MW
|Broken Hill
|Smart Renewables
|Southern NSW commercial and residential virtual power plant
|Virtual Power Plant
|5 MW
|Batemans Bay
|sonnen Australia
|Regional NSW virtual power plant
|Virtual Power Plant
|27.6 MW
|Various locations
|RES Australia
|Newcastle Battery Energy Storage System
|Battery
|40 MW
|Newcastle
|Maoneng Australia
|Sunraysia Emporium
|Battery
|At least 50 MW
|Balranald
|TransGrid
|NSW Grid Battery
|Battery
|50 MW
|Western Sydney
|Reef Australia
|Bio-ethanol gas for industrial user at Coleambally
|Biogas
|5 MW
|Coleambally
|Hivve Technology
|Sustainable Schools
|Virtual Power Plant
|5 MW
|Various locations
|Origin Energy
|Expansion of Shoalhaven Pumped Hydro
|Pumped Hydro
|235 MW
|Kangaroo Valley
|Edify Energy
|Darlington Point Energy Storage System
|Battery
|25 MW
|Darlington Point
|RayGen Resources
|RayGen’s Solar Power Plant
|Solar Concentrated Photovoltaic with Integrated Electro-Thermal Storage
|5 MW
|–
|Endeavour Energy
|Western Sydney renewable energy and load management
|Virtual Power Plant
|10 MW
|Various locations
|Goldwind Australia
|Hybrid Project
|Gas
|72 MW
|–
|CWP Renewables
|The Sapphire Battery Farm
|Battery
|30 MW
|Glen Innes
|Not disclosed
|Riverina Region battery energy storage system
|Battery
|10 MW
|–
|Bomen Solar Farm Pty Ltd
|Bomen Solar Farm Battery Energy Storage System
|Lithium-ion battery
|10.3 MW
|Wagga Wagga
|UPC Renewables Australia
|New England battery
|Battery
|25 MW
|Uralla
|Centennial Newstan
|Newstan Colliery pumped hydro storage
|Pumped Hydro
|8.5 MW
|Fassifern
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.