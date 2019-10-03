Q CELLS 25-year product warranty turns heads

South Korean solar module maker Hanwha Q Cells is set to slap a 25-year product warranty on its upcoming product releases in Australia. The warranty applies to two of the company’s most powerful upcoming modules, the Q.PEAK DUO-G5+ (exclusive to the Australian market) and the Q.PEAK DUO-G6+ (most powerful Q CELLS Q.ANTUM DUO solar panels currently available).

A 25-year warranty is well above the market average (10-12 years) but not unheard of. US.-headquartered module maker Sun Power has a 25-year warranty on its P-Series modules for instance, though these are high-performance. While LG Electronics Australia offers 25-year warranties on its entire range.

Q CELLS Australia Key Account Direction, Myungsin Shim said that, at the heart of it, these new warranties offer ultimate peace of mind. “Q CELLS is proud to be the first major manufacturer to be offering 25-year product warranties on its premium products from Korea,” added Ms Shim.

In the past, extended warranties in the ballpark of 25-years have only been offered by lesser-produced high-end solar manufacturers (such as those mentioned). The offer of such a warranty from one the world’s leading module makers is a show of strength in both the high-quality of Q CELLS upcoming products, and indeed the technical assurance of the modules over time.

“Q Cells has never been in the business of over-promising,” continued Shim, “we stand by our commitments…we have been putting our modules through rigorous testing in both lab as well as in the field.”

Both new modules have been engineered in Germany and manufactured in South Korea at Q CELLS’ Jincheon Smart Factory. The G5+ is available nationwide from 1 November, and the G6+ will be ready for installation January 2020.