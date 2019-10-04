Moorebank rooftop solar installation one Southern Hemisphere’s largest

The array, installed by Modcol, includes over 7,500 LG LG NeON® 2 panels with an expected delivery of 4800 MWh of energy annually, enough clean solar energy to power more than 7,300 homes.

“Alongside our partner Modcol, LG is helping to power one of the most important freight hubs in Australia,” said Gus Paviani, Corporate Business Development Manager of Solar & Energy at LG Electronics Australia.

The logistics park itself is operated by Qube, Australia’s largest intermodal logistics precinct. As is to be expected from such a hive of activity, Qube required an installation that could provide sustainable energy for the long term. LG’s NeON® 2 panels were selected for the large-scale project for their assured longevity. NeON® 2 panels’ reliable cello technology means the logistics hub needn’t worry about its energy for the 25-year duration of LG’s warranty.

“LG panels allow customers like Qube to design a solar system that meets their unique requirements such as available space, power output, and savings over the life of the system,” noted Paviani. Luke Nicholas, the Modcol’s Project Manager, also spoke to the productive size of the panels which ensured the optimisation of Moorebank’s rooftop surface area.

LG’s ‘Cello’ technology interconnects the NeON 2’s n-type monocrystalline PV cells by thin, rounded wire ribbons instead of the conventional busbars. The result is an aesthetically pleasing panel with enhanced output and reduced likelihood of cell cracking or electrical contact deterioration.

Moreover, NeON 2’s bifacial structure is particularly suited for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. Industrial rooftops, like that of the Moorebank Logistics Park, have high levels of reflected light, the type of high albedo which can result in significant bifacial boosts.

According to the government’s 2018 emissions projections, infrastructure and transport are set to continue as some of Australia’s biggest emitters, particularly road transport. The gradual but seemingly inevitable progress of EVs is the great hope of curbing these emissions. However, the enormous transportation hubs powering the transport sector are already able to cut their emissions and make great savings in the process, as proven by the Moorebank Logistics installation.

“During the next 25 years the Moorebank solar project is expected to result in net emission reductions of more than 1.2 million tons of CO2,” said Markus Lambert, LG Solar & Energy’s General Manger, and “at LG Solar we are committed to combating global climate change.”