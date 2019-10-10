Sausages set to sizzle as CEC announces inaugural Clean Energy Open Day

The Clean Energy Council (CEC) will host its inaugural Clean Energy Open Day on Sunday 27 October. 16 wind and solar farms across Australia are throwing open their doors to welcome those curious about renewable energies and indeed the energy transition in practice. And, if that prospect isn’t luring enough already, there also promises to be sausage sizzles – move over Bunnings, the CEC is coming for the golden onion crown of snags.

The CEC has run open days previously, but those have been secluded to wind farms. CEC Chief Executive Kane Thornton said it was time to expand the event to include other kinds of clean energy as well.

“Many people are understandably curious about how our electricity system is changing,” said Thornton, “and what that looks like at the many wind and solar projects now operating in regional Australia.”

Solar farms across New South Wales (NSW), Queensland (QLD) and Victoria (VIC) are participating in the event, including the Broken Hill Solar Plant, Dubbo Solar Hub, Gullen Range Wind and Solar Farm, Childers Solar Farm, Daydream and Hayman Solar Farms, Hamilton and Whitsunday Solar Farms, Oakey Solar Farm and Swan Hill Solar Farm.

Some of the activities visitors can expect to enjoy include walking tours, access to owners and operators for questions, activities for kids and most importantly, the previously mentioned sausage sizzles.

If you’re the kind of person who feels the need to exercise before indulging in the culinary masterpiece that is the sausage sandwich, you can take part in Infigen Energy’s concurrent annual Run With the Wind fun run at the Woodlawn Wind Farm in NSW.

“We have seen dozens of new wind and solar farms built over the last few years, creating lots of jobs and opportunities in regional towns around the country…” said Thornton, the “Clean Energy Open Day is a great opportunity to learn more about clean energy from the knowledgeable staff at wind and solar farms, meeting other people in the local community or just having a fun day out with the family.”

For information about Open Day events near you, see here.