pv magazine team primed for All Energy Australia 2024

To be staged at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre both today and tomorrow, this year’s All Energy Australia program features more than 400 suppliers and 450 expert speakers and is expected to attract more than 11,500 industry professionals.
Clean Energy Council Chief Executive Kane Thornton said the scale of the two-day event demonstrates the huge value the clean energy industry is delivering for Australian jobs, businesses and consumers.
“All Energy Australia is already the largest trade show in the Southern Hemisphere and the clean energy transition is not yet halfway,” he said, noting that the event is an opportunity for people to see just how much innovation is occurring in the renewables sector and how much opportunity it is providing for Australia.
pv magazine Australia will be represented at the event by editor David Carroll, journalist Ev Foley, and sales representative for the Asia region, Calvin Chong.
