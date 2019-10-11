Q Cells launches fully integrated residential solar power system

Q Cells’ Q.Home system is designed to provide energy independence, especially useful for households in regional areas with unreliable power, but applicable everywhere, including small businesses, and scalable from 4 to 12 kWh. On average, the wrap-around system is expected to generate 355 kWh more than the industry standard.

Q.Home is a complete solar package consisting of module, inverter, accessories providing integrated yield and monitoring data and, of course, a lithium-ion battery with an inbuilt natural cooling system for silent operation. The scalability of the system also means that customers can start with a smaller storage option and work their way up.

Q Cells bills Q.Home as an all-inclusive solar energy solution to your home. “With Q.Home,” says Q Cells Australia Key Account Director Myungsin Shim, “we are offering consumers the opportunity to experience true energy independence and freedom from Australia’s uncertain electricity prices.”

Q Cells believe Q.Home is an easy option for Australian consumers, many of which live in “major inner cities or smaller homes have been experiencing difficulties producing enough electricity on limited roof spaces,” said Ms Shim.

This is the appeal of Q.Home; it sets out to achieve what solar PV promises, everything under one roof. If you’re looking to install solar, but can’t be bothered shopping around to get the best deal for modules from one place, energy storage from another, an inverter from someplace else and a separate behind-the-meter monitoring tool, then Q.Home offers a one-stop-shop.

Moreover, the holistic solar system means that everything comes under a single warranty (now 25 years) and there can be no expectation of technological miscommunication.