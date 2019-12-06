Greentech raises funds for greenhouse gas-to-hydrogen investment, eyes $100m Australian opportunity

California-based Greentech startup ReCarbon captures and recycles carbon emissions, turning greenhouse gases into clean hydrogen. Founded in 2011, the company’s innovative technology, a proprietary plasma generation system capable of converting industrial carbon emissions into hydrogen and syngas.

Australia’s chief scientist Alan Finkel, who recently saw his National Hydrogen Plan adopted by the Federal Government, has long been an advocate of carbon capture and storage (CCS), a long-failing technology. However, if Finkel and Energy Minister Angus Taylor are determined to develop a hydrogen economy with the help of dirty energy, perhaps ReCarbon could spare their blushes.

ReCarbon, out of Silicon Valley, turns greenhouse gases into hydrogen and syngas by utilising its microwave plasma technology. Yesterday ReCarbon announced its crowdfunding campaign had raised $7 million Series A funding to commercialise its technology across all manner of markets.

What’s more, pv magazine Australia has learnt that ReCarbon is in the planning stages of large-scale Australian investment. All that we know so far is that the company is in the site design stage for projects in Western Australia and Queensland. Potentially, the investment could be in the AU$100 million range.

ReCarbon believes it can revolutionise industries such as petrochemical, steel, coal and natural gas-fired power generation by reducing and recycling their carbon emissions. Of course, the recycled gas can then be sold or used on site. If Australia is going to pursue a hydrogen economy, this technology could surely provide a great lubricant in the transition. Indeed, in theory, the entire global hydrogen economy could be the advent of the greenhouse gas pollution which necessitated its invention.

In 2019 alone ReCarbon began development on a commercial plant in Tennessee and piloted a plant in Daegu, South Korea, capable of producing fuel cell grade hydrogen from landfill gas (LFG).

As well as Australia, ReCarbon is looking to develop projects in Canada.