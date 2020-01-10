WA Govt set to fund seven renewable hydrogen feasibility studies

The Western Australian (WA) Government has announced $1.68 million in funding from its $10 million Renewable Hydrogen Fund toward the support of seven renewable hydrogen feasibility studies, including an electrolysis production plant and solar hydrogen for waste collection.

The $1.68 million allocation will fund studies including the creation of solar hydrogen for waste collection and light vehicle fleets in Cockburn, a hydrogen refuelling hub in Mandurah and the potential for an electrolysis hydrogen production plant in the Great Southern or Wheatbelt.

The potential hydrogen production plant, proposed by applicant ATCO Australia, received a $375,000 feasibility study grant. The applicant is proposing a 10 MW electrolysis hydrogen production plant.

Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the government received 19 feasibility study applications of which it chose seven, but the process itself confirmed the strong interest of developing a renewable hydrogen industry in WA.

Other potential outcomes of these studies include a 100% renewable energy power plant for an indigenous community in the Pilbara, the potential compatibility of the Dampier to Bunbury natural gas transmission pipeline with blended hydrogen and even the possible integration of renewable hydrogen with remote power stations.

The standalone system for the remote Pilbara indigenous community would be, should the Murdoch University feasibility study find it feasible, a hybrid solar PV-battery-hydrogen system for the generation of a community microgrid.

“Western Australia needs to explore how we can produce, use and provide energy to our international partners through clean and reliable sources – renewable energy via hydrogen provides a means to do this,” MacTiernan said.

The McGowan Government’s Renewable Hydrogen Fund seeks to push WA toward becoming a major renewable hydrogen producer, user and exporter.