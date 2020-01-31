NSW, Victorian hospitals turn to solar for lower power bills

Alongside the manufacturing, retail property, education, and agribusiness sectors, Australian health care institutions continue to make the move to solar energy emerging as yet another major player in the commercial and industrial PV arena. Eager to reduce their environmental footprint and cut their energy bills, hospitals are installing solar with or without the help of government funding.
In New South Wales, Hornsby Ku-ring-gai, Fairfield, Canterbury and John Hunter hospitals have received $8.1 million in government funding to install solar panels. The biggest system will be installed at John Hunter Hospital in New Lambton Heights, a suburb of Newcastle, covering 12,000 square meters of roof space and amounting to $3.2 million in investment. Nearly $1.5 million will be spent on the installation of solar panels at Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Hospital.
“Hospitals use a sizeable portion of the state’s total energy consumption, so using our roof space to generate power is a smart way to reduce our dependency on the grid,” said Minister for Health Brad Hazzard. “By making our hospitals more energy-efficient, these solar projects will help bring our costs down, freeing up funds that can be invested back into the health system.”
