Committee dismisses calls to use climate funds for coal plant upgrades
A push by lobbyists to access the federal government’s Climate Solutions Fund in order to cover the cost of upgrades that would extend the operational life of coal-fired generators has been rejected by the independent Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee.
The Lake Macquarie coal power station is on the federal shortlist for tax dollars.
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Share
An independent review into the Federal Government’s Climate Solutions Fund has dismissed calls by lobbyists to access dedicated climate funding for upgrades to coal-fired power plants. In its decision, the Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee (ERAC) said that it would be difficult to estimate the impact of upgrading a generator on the overall emissions, particularly when the upgrade could potentially extend the generator’s operating life and lead to an overall increase Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The ERAC conducted the review on the Morrison government’s request made last year following a push by the coal lobby to excess the $2 billion Climate Solutions Fund.The owner of the Vales Point power station, Trevor St Baker, was particularly persistent in his calls for funds to be directed to the 42-year-old Vales Point power station in New South Wales, which has already been shortlisted for taxpayer funds under the Morrison government’s Underwriting New Generation Investments (UNGI) program.
The plant’s owners, Delta Electricity, wanted to bid for taxpayers’ support to help pay for a replacement of turbines at the ageing coal generator, arguing that this would reduce the overall emissions of the facility. After the company’s push was stalled by the Clean Energy Regulator, former federal environment minister Melissa Price requested a review of how the fund could be used.
Share
Marija Maisch
Marija has many years of experience in a news agency environment and writing for print and web editions. She has been with pv magazine since March 2017, writing for the International and Australian sites, and the global print magazine.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.