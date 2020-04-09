Griffith researchers enhance clean hydrogen elecrolysis efficiency

“Our discovery, that by combining these two processes we can push this catalyst to its activity limit, is very exciting. This unlocks not just the catalytic power of CoSe 2 nanobelts, but catalysts for all sorts of electrochemical reaction,’’ Dr Yuhai Dou from the Centre for Clean Environment and Energy said.

The thinness of the nanobelts is particularly important to consider when modulating their electronic structure. “The nanobelts are so small they have a thickness of about one nanometre, that’s 50,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair,’’ Dou said. “This thinness hugely increases the surface area and thus reactivity of CoSe 2 , as only atoms on the surface can react in a solution.”

In alkaline electrolysis, two electrodes are immersed in a liquid alkaline solution. When voltage is applied, water oxidation occurs to produce oxygen at the anode; and water reduction occurs to produce hydrogen at the cathode. Between the two electrodes is a membrane that separates the gases and only allows negatively charged ions of oxygen and hydrogen to pass through. The hydrogen obtained must then be cleaned, dried and if necessary, compressed.

The researchers hope their discovery will advance knowledge in the fields of material science and electrochemistry.“More importantly, with hydrogen being an essential part of the Australian government future energy strategy, this work brings Australian capability to meet the challenge of eco-friendly and efficient hydrogen production a step closer to reality,” Dou said.