Another remarkable year: 2019 saw renewables records tumble

Despite significant challenges facing the industry, renewables continued to smash records across the board in 2019. While rooftop PV, grid-scale solar and wind, energy storage, and hydrogen experienced remarkable growth, new large-scale renewable energy investment commitments went through a major downturn as grid woes threw sand in the gears.

According to the Clean Energy Council’s (CEC) latest edition of the Clean Energy Australia report, Australia’s large-scale renewable energy capacity increased by 2.2 GW across 34 projects in 2019, with large-scale solar making up more than two-thirds of this new capacity or a total of 1.416 MW of new capacity added across 27 solar projects. The rooftop solar juggernaut continued to thrive as 2.2 GW of installed capacity smashed the previous year’s record of 1.6 GW.

In 2019, renewable energy was responsible for 24% of Australia’s total electricity generation, an increase of 2.7% on 2018. For the first time, wind overtook hydro as Australia’s leading clean energy source with 837 MW of new capacity installed across eight new wind farms, accounting for more than 35% of Australia’s renewable energy generation. Hydro contributed 25.7%, which was less than in previous years due to the ongoing impact of the drought in eastern Australia and the massive growth experienced by wind and solar. The third biggest source of clean electricity was rooftop solar, accounting for more than 22%.

There were 287,504 rooftop solar installations in 2019, which was the most installs since 2012 and the third-highest number ever. However, the continued growth in average system size, which again increased to 7.62 kW in 2019, meant that the industry’s 2.2 GW of installed capacity was more than 35% higher than last year’s record, the report finds.

CEC Chief Executive Kane Thornton said 2.2 GW of new large-scale renewable generation capacity added to the grid and the rooftop solar industry experiencing its third-straight record-breaking year culminated in Australia achieving the Renewable Energy Target more than a year ahead of schedule.

“A record 2019 saw Australia take a major step towards a clean energy future, with 4.4 GW of renewable energy capacity installed, which is the equivalent to more than two times the capacity of the Liddell Power Station installed in just a single year,” he said.

In terms of renewable energy penetration, Tasmania led the nation with 95.6% of its electricity in 2019 provided by clean energy sources. It was followed by South Australia (52.1%), Victoria (23.9%), Western Australia (20.9%), New South Wales including the Australian Capital Territory (17.1%) and Queensland (14.1%).

Batteries, hydrogen, job bonanza

According to CEC, 2019 was a watershed year for home and grid-scale batteries. The battery storage sector started to gain momentum, with the more than 22,000 small-scale batteries installed taking Australia’s household storage capacity past 1 GWh for the first time. At the end of the year, 15 large-scale batteries were under construction.

The emerging renewable hydrogen industry enjoyed the limelight last year, with $370 million in funding allocated under the National Hydrogen Strategy and the states delivering their own hydrogen strategies and projects.