Sungrow signs 150 MW distribution agreement with Solar Juice

Chinese inverter maker Sungrow has strengthened its distribution network in Australia on the back of a new partnership with Sydney-based Solar Juice. The 150 MW distribution agreement announced on Tuesday will target residential and C&I market segments.

Sungrow has been present in the Australian market since 2012, supplying its inverter range. In 2018, it expanded its reach into the Australian residential storage market, offering its PowCube storage system to the market.

Globally, it has been one of the top three inverter suppliers for the last five years, alongside Huawei and SMA. In its annual report 2019, the Chinese manufacturer revealed it shipped 17.1 GW, reaching a cumulative total of 100 GW shipped inverter capacity.

Sungrow claims to maintain a worldwide market share of over 15% on the back of its leadership in markets like the United States, Brazil and Chile, and a market share of over 30% in Southeast Asia. Its presence in the Australian market is now set to grow further through Solar Juice’s network.

The Sydney-based wholesaler has been the largest distributor of premium inverters for rooftop solar in Australia since 2013, last year selling over 300 MW. Highlighting the importance of quality products and after-sales support for Australia’s energy transition, Solar Juice has welcomed Sungrow’s products as “a fantastic addition” to its portfolio.

“We have had a number of discussions over the years, and felt that this was the ideal time for both organizations to formally kick off this partnership,” said Rami Fedda, Co-founder and Supply Director of Solar Juice. “Sungrow ticks all boxes in relation to its high-quality product, wide range and most important great local after service.”

The new partnership will open up opportunities for a greater number of customers to have access to Sungrow’s products and the Chinese company hopes to work with Solar Juice “for many decades to come”.

“We firmly believe in long term partnerships that result in win/win outcomes,” said Joe Zhou, Australian Country Manager for Sungrow. “Despite being the largest inverter manufacturer in the world with more than 50 GW annual capacity, our commitment to ensuring the highest level of support and service to every Sungrow customers remains paramount.”