PG&E, Tesla start building world’s biggest battery

From pv magazine USA

U.S. utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and Tesla have started construction on a battery storage project in Monterey County, California, that could end up being one of the biggest in the world. The 182.5 MW/730 MWh storage system will feature 256 Tesla Megapack battery units on 33 concrete slabs at PG&E’s electric substation in Moss Landing. The project is scheduled for completion early next year, with full commercial operation planned in the second quarter.

The project marks just the first step in PG&E’s huge battery storage project pipeline. In fact, the Tesla battery bank may not even be the biggest at the Moss Landing substation as PG&E has already signed a contract for a 300 MW storage system at the same site, with 1.2 GWh of planned capacity. While that second system is set to be significantly larger than the one under construction, PG&E’s deal with Tesla includes an option to upsize to 1.1 GWh.

Utility plans