World’s largest solar project for on-site consumption

From pv magazine Spain.
Saudi petrochemical multinational Sabic has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Spanish utility Iberdrola for the supply of solar power to its industrial site in La Aljorra, in Cartagena in the Spanish region of Murcia. The electricity will be provided by a 100 MW solar park which is under development at the site.
The €70 million project, which will be owned and operated by Iberdrola, will feature 263,000 solar modules. The companies defined the plant as the world’s largest on-site-consumption solar project but did not provide any further technical or financial details.
The installation will raise the renewables capacity installed by Iberdrola in Murcia by almost 60%. The power company said it operates 178 MW of clean energy generation capacity, mainly wind power, in the region.
Iberdrola recently completed Spain’s largest PV plant – the 500 MW Nunez de Balboa project. In June last year, the company revealed plans to build two solar facilities with a total generation capacity of 800 MW near Cuenca, in Spain’s central-southern region of Castilla-La Mancha.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.