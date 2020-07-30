World’s largest solar project for on-site consumption

From pv magazine Spain.

Saudi petrochemical multinational Sabic has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Spanish utility Iberdrola for the supply of solar power to its industrial site in La Aljorra, in Cartagena in the Spanish region of Murcia. The electricity will be provided by a 100 MW solar park which is under development at the site.



The €70 million project, which will be owned and operated by Iberdrola, will feature 263,000 solar modules. The companies defined the plant as the world’s largest on-site-consumption solar project but did not provide any further technical or financial details.

The installation will raise the renewables capacity installed by Iberdrola in Murcia by almost 60%. The power company said it operates 178 MW of clean energy generation capacity, mainly wind power, in the region.

Iberdrola recently completed Spain’s largest PV plant – the 500 MW Nunez de Balboa project. In June last year, the company revealed plans to build two solar facilities with a total generation capacity of 800 MW near Cuenca, in Spain’s central-southern region of Castilla-La Mancha.