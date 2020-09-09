Hydrogen to go

“The system is set up or dismantled within a day and only requires a 63A connection,” said Wolfgang Wolter, managing director of technology and sales for Wystrach.

The basic variant consists of a 20-foot tank container, 313kg of useful hydrogen volume, 88kg of buffer storage and a refuelable amount of 180kg of hydrogen per day. The WyRefueler is also equipped with an intelligent control system.

The gas station container can remain standing but the tank container has to be refilled with hydrogen or replaced when empty. The system is suitable for all types of hydrogen fuel, the Wystrach spokeswoman added.

The WyRefueler is “designed to be flexible” and can be configured in various ways, depending on customer requirements. For that reason, Wystrach was unable to give pv magazine a flat price for the mobile refueling station. “The system can be modified according to customer requirements, for example with a larger tank container volume, a stronger compressor or additional cooling,” added Wolter.

Wystrach offers a comprehensive service and consulting package and training for independent operation of the systems, added the spokeswoman. The station is monitored remotely around the clock.

The company said the WyRefueler has been successfully trialed in the Netherlands, with Rotterdam-based transport company Breytner having tested it for several weeks.