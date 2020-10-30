Freedom Foods solar+storage array hits 500 MWh monthly output

The Freedom Foods Shepparton site is said to have on of Australia's largest C&I arrays.

With 3.8 MW of solar and a 500 kW/1250 kWh battery array, Freedom Foods in Victoria have gone big on onsite solar+storage. The system, designed and installed by AEES Group, deploys Fimer’s high-powered string inverters, which the Italian manufacturer claims delivers cost savings due to its high power density.

Fimer and the AEES Group report that the system has produced 3.2 GWh of solar power since its completion in February. In the spring sunshine the system output is ramping up, hitting 500 MWh of electricity in October.

The solar and battery system is as part of the Australian food and beverage manufacturing giant’s commitment to sustainability.

Partnering with Fimer, energy management company AEES Group’s solution on the high-voltage (HV) 22kV Shepparton site, includes solar generation being fed into three HV skids via Fimer’s 1500V PVS-175 string inverters, which connect into the site’s HV transformers.

The 3.8 MW solar project uses a total of 18 PVS-175 three-phase string inverters. Fimer claims that its PVS-175 inverters offer cost savings as a result of their high power rating, on both an AC and DC basis. The PVS-175 is rated at 1500 Vdc (volts direct current) and 800 Vac (volts alternating current).

In a statement, Richard Martin, Managing Director of AEES Group, said he was impressed with the Fimer string inverters. Warren Merritt, Fimer Australia’s technical sales lead, reciprocated the praise, noting that it was “fantastic” project to be a part of.

“To see the [AEES Group] team to not only deliver one of Victoria’s largest behind-the-meter solar installations but to see the results being delivered back to the customer has been great.”