K2 Systems unveils new pitched roof mounting solutions

German PV mounting system specialist K2 Systems has launched two new pitched roof solutions, the K2 SingleHook 3S Light and the InsertionRail 2.0. While the first is a roof hook made of aluminum and stainless steel, the second is a mounting rail made of aluminum.
“With the SingleHook 3S Light, K2 Systems brings a well-thought-out addition to the tiled roof segment to the market – technically solid, installation-friendly, and with a touch of lightness – in the truest sense of the word,” the company said in a statement. “And with the InsertionRail 2.0, an equally versatile and installation-efficient rail system is now available, simplifying both storage and installation.”
The SingleHook 3S Light can be used with K2’s SingleRail mounting system. It differs from the SingleHook 3S by its low-profile bracket, which features an arm height of 6 millimeters. It is suitable for pitched roofs and weighs 0.531 kilograms. Each box contains 30 hooks, and a pallet includes 720 units.
The InsertionRail 2.0 is designed for use with the company’s InsertionRail and WallPV mounting systems. It measures 53 mm in height, 63 mm in width, and 5.7 metres in length, with a total weight of 6.498 kilograms. It is compatible with both flat and pitched roofs.
“The SingleHook 3S Light is now available and already integrated into the K2 Base planning software, allowing it to be incorporated directly into project planning – quickly, easily, and with reliable structural calculations as usual,” said the company. “The InsertionRail 2.0 is already available and also integrated in the K2 Base planning tool.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.