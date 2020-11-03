‘Limitless possibilities’ of C&I solar on display at CEC awards

In the category of 30-240 kW, one of the two categories awarded, Matthew Linney and Jarrod Shepherd from Autonomous Energy picked up a CEC gong for an array on a Sydney CBD rooftop designed to allow for plant growth throughout the array and underneath the panels. The system exhibits how both solar technology and green spaces can function not only in harmony, but in a mutually beneficial way.

In the second category, over 240 kW, a 1.7 MW rooftop solar installation that allows energy generated by the system to be consumed on-site or traded on the National Electricity Market took the top spot. The system, designed by Luke Butterworth, Marton Treuer, Alvin Lee, Tim Shield, Cameron Evans and Matthias Huchel from Epho uses the company’s Bright Thinkers Power Station technology to afford trading.

The BTPS technology also allowed the installation to be upsized to offset the on-site daytime power needs of the client. The CEC praised the project’s deployment of new technology, saying it could fundamentally change the commercial solar space.

The clean energy industry’s peak body described both winners as demonstrating the limitless possibilities as the solar industry continues to grow and mature.

“In years gone by, the designs and installations that we have seen in this year’s awards would have been considered too difficult or too expensive,” the CEC’s Chief Executive Kane Thornton said in a statement.

“However, as expertise has increased and prices have come down, designers and installers are coming up with increasingly innovative solutions that meet the more challenging requirements of some businesses. As we can see from this year’s awards, this has resulted in some incredible installations.”