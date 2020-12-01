Molong Solar Farm nolonger in development, successfully energised 

Spanish EPC contractor Gransolar Group (GRS) has announced that the 39 MW Molong Solar Farm in Central West New South Wales has been successfully energised.
Molong Solar Farm, which consists of 80,088 solar modules along with 1,481 trackers and is owned by global renewable energy infrastructure manager AMP, successfully delivered its first output last week, putting it on the fast road to grid connection tests and eventually the real deal.
GRS Australia’s Managing Director, Carlos López, made sure to note all the hard work by those involved over these last months especially. “We are very active in the Australian photovoltaic market,” continued López, with new contracts and future business opportunities, so successfully achieving the registration of the Molong Solar Farm, in the stipulated time, indicates that we are on the right track.”
The successful delivery of the project on schedule despite the Covid-19 pandemic is yet another demonstration of the proficiency of the Spanish Armada in the Australian market.
Spanish companies are popping up all over the canvas of Australia’s renewable energy industry like Picasso’s lovers in his oeuvre. Indeed, in addition to GRS, there is, to name only a few, STI Norland, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, X-Elio, Iberdrola, Elecnor, and E22. With this growing list we could be forgiven for thinking the Spanish Armada had refloated and set sail for Australia. Of course, unlike the Spanish Armada, these are merchant ships.
Molong Solar Farm is now the fourth project GRS has energised in Australia, a portfolio which now boasts 550 MW in Australia and over 2 GW globally.
