States are leading the way in the climate power shift

“I’m all for competition on climate change action!” said Rattenbury. “NSW’s efforts will increase the volume of electric buses, help drive down prices, and benefit the ACT as we transition our own bus fleet to emissions-free. Our two governments may also be able to co-operate, and we may be able to move our ACT target forward.”

Author: Ebony Bennett

Ms Ebony Bennett is the Deputy Director of The Australia Institute and has worked in federal politics for more than a decade. Ms Bennett has published research on climate change, gender and street harassment. She regularly appears as a commentator on Sky News and as a contributor for the Guardian and Fairfax publications.